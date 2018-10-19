Iran-Russia-India trilateral summit to be held in Moscow

The trilateral summit will be held in line with strengthening and broadening cooperation between Russia, Iran and India.

The expert-level summit will host senior experts and authorities of the three countries to exchange their views on the threats facing the world and also the problems ahead of regional cooperation.

Iranian Ambassador to Russia, as well as Chairman of the Political and International Research Institute of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Seyed Kazem Sajjadpour will attend the meeting.

A number of high-ranking officials in Duma and Russian Federation Council, chief executive directors of Russkiy Mir Foundation, director of Orientology Institute, Indian ambassador of Russia and vice chairman of Indian ORF Foundation will also attend the summit.

Russkiy Mir Foundation was created by decree by Vladimir Putin in 2007, as a government-sponsored organization aimed at promoting the Russian language worldwide, and "forming the Russian World as a global project", co-operating with the Russian Orthodox Church in promoting values that challenge the Western cultural tradition.

