Syrian Army inflicts heavy losses upon terrorist groups in Hama, Idlib

SANA’s reporter in Hama said that army units targeted with heavy weapons the positions and fortifications of Jabhat al-Nusra terrorists at the outskirts of Jarjnaz town in the southeastern countryside of Idleb in retaliation for attacks on military positions, inflicting losses upon them.

Earlier in the day, the reporter said army units targeted with concentrated fire the positions and bastions of terrorists from the so-called “Turkistani Party” which embraces hundreds of foreign mercenaries in Qastoun village at the al-Ghab Plain, Hama northwestern countryside.

The reporter added that scores of terrorists were killed in the bombardments and others were injured, in addition to destroying their positions which contain weapons, ammunition and equipment.

On Monday, terrorist groups positioned in al-Latamina town in the northern countryside targeted residential neighborhoods in Mharda city with rocket shells as two civilians were injured, in addition to causing material damage to a number of houses.