Lavrov, during his speech at Munich Security Conference on Saturday, said that the three guarantor states of Astana process (Russia, Iran and Turkey) agreed during their last summit in Sochi to launch a “Step by Step” process to clear Idlib of terrorist organizations.

He pointed out that a precise plan will be put to save the lives of civilians, not as the United States did when it destroyed Raqqa city under the pretext of fighting the terrorist organization of ISIL.

SANA/MNA