Singapore calls for increased museum coop. with Iran

A meeting was held in Tehran-based National Museum of Iran with non-resident Singapore’s ambassador Ong Keng Yong, deputy head of Iran’s Cultural Heritage, Handcraft and Tourism Organization (ICHTO) Mohammad Hassan Talebian, Iranian ambassador to Singapore Javad Ansari, director of Museum of Ancient Iran Jebrael Nokandeh and other officials in attendance.

The two sides conferred on topics of mutual interest in the cultural and tourism domains, including developing an Iranian studies center at Singapore’s Asian Civilizations Museum, establishing tourism consortium between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the ASEAN Union, presence of Singaporean investors in Iran’s tourism industry, forming a joint tourism committee and holding mutual cultural weeks in both countries.

Talebian touched upon the appropriate level of relations and common cultural affinities between the two nations and elaborated on the historical items of the National Museum of Iran. He expressed Iran’s readiness to hold joint museum exhibitions both in Iran and in Singapore.

Yong, for his part, highlighted the need to expand cultural ties between the two countries, adding that he will discuss these topics with related Singaporean authorities.

MAH/4394871