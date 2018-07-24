Vietnam eyes broadening ties with Iran's Holy Defense Museum

“This is my first trip to Iran. Visiting the Holy Defense Museum was a great honor to me. In my visit to the Museum, I gained a broader look at the Iran-Iraq War (1980-1988),” the Vietnamese ambassador maintained.

The Holy Defense Museum in Tehran is a 21-hectare complex focused on the Iran-Iraq War of 1980 to 1988, which is known in Iran as the "Holy Defense", and cost the country about one million lives.

This Museum is unique of its kind and “I will recommend all Vietnamese officials to visit it,” the envoy added.

After his visit, the Vietnamese ambassador met and held talks with the musuem's Chief Executive Ali-Asghar Jafari on broadening and enhancing mutual ties.

Jafari maintained that the cultural and historical commonalities bring the two nations closer than ever, hailing Vietnam's resistance against the US colonialism as a legendary tale for the Iranian people.

The Vietnamese ambassador further expressed hope that the necessary conditions would be provded as soon as possible for the signing of agreements between Iran's Holy Defense Museum and the war museums in the cities of Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh.

