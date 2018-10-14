Compliance with JCPOA, base of UK-Iran relations

The UK envoy made the remarks in a late Saturday meeting with Esmail Tabadar, the governor of Fars province, in Shiraz.

Macaire noted that commitment to JCPOA has had political consequences for London, however Britain will continue its support of the deal because they believe they should remain committed to what they have signed.

“We have been making every effort to enhance our relations with Iran since the British embassy in Tehran was reopened,” he said.

The envoy called for studying the conditions of boosting trades of essential goods including pharmaceuticals, food and health and safety products.

Macaire went on to say that he was visiting Shiraz with the aim of getting acquainted with potential fields of cooperation between the UK and the province.

He noted that a large number of British countries seek to maintain ties with the southern province due to its considerable capacities and potentials. “I will propose the province’s economic capacities in the next meeting by the two countries’ chambers of commerce,” he said.

