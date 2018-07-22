Pres. Rouhani to visit Uzbekistan in August

According to announced schedules, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani will pay an official visit to Uzbekistan in August, Iranian Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture has informed the Uzbek businessmen and media.

Heading a high-ranking economic delegation on his August visit to Tashkent, President Rouhani will meet with senior officials and delegations in the Uzbek capital to discuss bilateral ties as well as global and regional developments.

The 12th round of Iran-Uzbekistan joint economic commission was held on April 9, attended by the high-ranking officials of the two countries.

In the meeting, representatives of various public and private sectors of the two countries discussed ways of promoting economic and trade cooperation, particularly in transportation, customs, investments, sports, tourism, culture, standards, industry and communications.

Pistachio, petrochemicals, tea, and zinc ore are among the main exports from Iran to Uzbekistan.

Earlier in April, President of Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPO) Mojtaba Khosrowtaj said that the Islamic Republic of Iran and Uzbekistan are determined to broaden their economic cooperation.

Concerting efforts on facilitating visa issuance and broadening banking cooperation are high on the agenda of the delegation slated to visit Tashkent.

Lack of direct flights between Tehran-Tashkent was regarded as another hurdle preventing expansion of economic cooperation between the two countries and the problem was resolved in June with resuming direct flights between the two countries.

In May, Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Abbas Akhoundi told the media that Iran and Uzbekistan would open new flight routes between the two countries in the near future.

Tashkent hosted the 11th edition of Iran-Uzbekistan Joint Economic Commission on January 4th, 2015.

Iranian deputy minister of industry Mansour Moazami said on June 27 during a meeting with Minister of Foreign Trade of Uzbekistan Jamshid Khodjaev, that Iran and Uzbekistan need to improve their relations in the areas of new industries, food industry, medicine and energy.

