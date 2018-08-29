India to clarify position on Iran oil imports after meeting US officials

Reuters reported on Wednesday that US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defense Secretary Jim Mattis will hold high-level talks with India’s Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on September 6.

“Definitely we are not going to zero” (purchases), the official, who has direct knowledge of India’s oil purchase policy and did not wish to be identified.

When asked if more clarity on India’s Iranian oil purchases would emerge after the dialogue, according to Reuters, the official said “yes, that is the highest level of meeting we will have with the US.”

On May 8, the US President Donald Trump unlawfully pulled out of Iran nuclear deal and re-imposed sanctions on the country. He has called on countries not to trade with Iran or buy any oil from it. Meanwhile, different countries, including the remaining signatories to the nuclear deal as well as some other countries such as Turkey and Russia have vowed to resist US pressures.

KI/PR