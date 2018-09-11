Most of world countries against US anti-Iran policies: Kharrazi

Referring to anti-Iran pressures, the Head of Iran's Foreign Policy Strategic Council Kamal Kharrazi said that except a few US-dependent countries, most of the countries have announced their opposition with the American policy against Iran but US is pursuing its goals with use of force, intimidation and threatening.

Head of Iran's Foreign Policy Strategic Council Kamal Kharrazi made the remarks on Monday night in Chinese capital city of Beijing while addressing the Iran foreign policy meeting held in Beijing International Studies University.

The United States’ goal with posing these pressures is changing regime in the Islamic Republic of Iran, he said adding that Iran will not get ready for any negotiation with US and will keep resisting unless a change occurs in US goals and “this regime abandon the policy of threatening and bullying the people and Establishment of Iran.”

“We are sure that we will succeed in resisting against these threats with resistance from Iranian people and help from friendly countries,” he underlined.

“They consider some countries like Iran, China, Russia, and even some European countries as a threat to the global power of the United States of America and hence, according to them, political and military activities and the regional influence of other countries must not affect US hegemony in the world,” he articulated.

Kharrazi asserted that Iran’s policy is to stand against this policy of US with the help of other countries of the world especially Russia, China, India and Europe.

