Jul 27, 2022, 2:40 PM

Chinese envoy:

Beijing willing to deepen strategic partnership with Tehran

TEHRAN, Jul. 27 (MNA) – Chinese Ambassador to Iran says Beijing is willing to cooperate with Tehran to deepen the China-Iran comprehensive strategic partnership reached by the two countries' governments.

"#China is willing to work with #Iran to promote pragmatic cooperation between the two countries in various fields and continuously deepen the China-Iran comprehensive strategic partnership in accordance with the important consensus reached by the two heads of state," Chinese Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Iran Chang Hua wrote in his Twitter account on Wednesday.

He made the comment, referring to the latest report released by the Chinese customs indicating that China's imports from Iran have seen a significant rise of 31%.

China's imports from Iran in the first 6 months of 2022 saw a considerable growth of 31% compared to the same period last year year and hit 4 billion and 81 million dollars as the Chinese economic sources say.

China imported 3 billion and 116 million dollars of commodities from Iran in the same period of the preceding year.

China's commercial exchanges with Iran in the first half of this year experienced an increase of 23% compared to the same period of the previous year and reached 8 billion 263 million dollars.

Also, the value of both sides' exchanges amounted to 6.7 billion dollars between January and June of the previous year.

