Pakistan offers to mediate between Iran, Saudi Arabia

“If there was an opportunity to play a positive mediatory role between Iran and Saudi Arabia, Pakistan will play its role in this regard,” said Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi late on Tuesday.

The Pakistani diplomatic chief made the remarks at a presser addressing domestic and foreign media representatives in Pakistani capital city of Islamabad.

He added also that it was a good idea but Pakistan is not after imposing this idea on the two sides. “If there was any intendancy for this issue, it is possible to play a positive role to resolve issues.”

In another part of the presser, Qureshi touched upon the upcoming visit of Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to Islamabad and welcomed the upcoming event.

“Establishing peace and security along the joint borders with the Islamic Republic of Iran is in line with the interests of Pakistan,” he added.

He highlighted that developing bilateral relations in the tenure of the new administration of Pakistan is one of the top lines of the agenda of Mr. Zarif’s visit.

