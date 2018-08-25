Pakistan welcomes FM Zarif's upcoming visit to Islamabad

The Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi of the new administration in Pakistan announced on Friday that he has received a congratulatory message from Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif. Qureshi added that he welcomes an upcoming visit of Zarif to Islamabad in the near future.

"We will welcome the Iranian Foreign Minister on his Pakistan visit," Qureshi added about a visit expected to happen on August 30 or 31

The Pakistani foreign minister made the remarks in his press conference at the Foreign Office.

“Iran-Pakistan ties are brotherly and the two countries share long borderlines and I sincerely welcome my Iranian counterpart from here,” he added.

The Pakistani diplomatic chief underlined that his country is after securing borders with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

“Islamabad has recently witnessed the rise of tensions between Tehran and Washington and Pakistani foreign affairs apparatus is monitoring these development very closely,” recounted the Pakistani top diplomat.

