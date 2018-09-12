Iran expects EU to take practical steps over JCPOA

He said, “although Europe has taken measures in this respect, these efforts have not met our expectations, so that we must see how much they [EU] will live up to their commitments in this respect.”

Speaking in a question and answer session held in the presence of students in Beijing University of International Studies, he said, “unlike US pullout from JCPOA, Europe has still lived up to its commitments within the framework of JCPOA in order to keep this international deal alive.”

Europe has taken giant steps in line with supporting JCPOA such as implementation of ‘Blocking Statute’ although Europe has not complied with its commitments fully, Kharrazi maintained.

He pointed to the possibility of establishing direct relationship between Central Bank of Iran (CBI) and European central banks as well as supporting Small- and Medium-Enterprises (SMEs) as salient achievements taken by Europe in this field.

Moreover, it was agreed to set up euro-based SWIFT (Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication) in Europe in order to facilitate banking relationship between Europe and Iran, Kharrazi stressed.

Constructive talks were discussed with Europe but Europe’s supportive package is yet to be finalized, he said, adding, “we hope that Europe’s incentive package will be finalized in coming months.”

Kharrazi said that Iran’s relationship with Europe, China and Russia is on the path of development and emphasized, “Islamic Republic of Iran has established fair interaction with two countries of China and Russia against US pressures.”

