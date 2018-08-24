Iran condemns S Arabia's bombing of Yemen displaced women, children

Bahram Ghasemi, the Spokesman of Iranian Foreign Ministry, categorically condemned the bombardment of dislocated Yemeni women and children by Saudis.

The Iranian diplomat held those countries which are supporting Saudi Arabia with arms and weaponry accountable for the crimes against civilians happening in Yemen.

Ghasemi made the remarks referring to a recent Saudi-Emirati airstrike against a number of dislocated Yemeni women and children in the ad-Durayhimi district, 20 kilometers (12.5 miles) from the port city Hodeida in Yemen’s west. News outlets recount that the attack has killed nearly 30 people in Yemen on Thursday, including four women and 22 children.

“It's been 15 days since Saudis bombarded a bus carrying schoolchildren in the northern province of Saada that the world is witnessing another horrendous crime against the wronged people of Yemen,” lamented the Iranian diplomat.

