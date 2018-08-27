Afghan governor calls for easing transfer of goods to Afghanistan

Abdul Basir Salangi, Governor of Farah province in Afghanistan, called for examining and removing the barriers impeding the transfer of goods to Afghanistan.

The Afghan official made the remarks on Sunday evening in a meeting with the economic activists from Iranian eastern province of South Khorasan in the capital city of the province; Birjand.

He added that the presence of Iranian consulate-general in Afghanistan can solve many problems in this regard.

Salangi described his visit to Iranian border province as positive and constructive and added that the capacities are huge, in areas of trade and export, to expand bilateral relations between Iran and Afghanistan. He made the remarks after paying visit to Mahiroud border checkpoint and industrial town.

“Currently 160 trucks pass through Mahiroud border checkpoint to Afghanistan and merchants are proposing to increase the number to 300 to 400 trucks,” he said after touching upon the available infrastructures in the Iranian side of the border.

Afghanistan is a landlocked country sharing borders with Iran, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, China and Pakistan but, considering its underdeveloped road network and lack of security in most regions, the nation's best and safest gateway to international current of trade is through Iranian borders which are the safest between all shared borders of Afghanistan.

