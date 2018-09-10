Iran, South Korea call for expanding football ties

Ryu Jeong-Hyun met with Mehdi Taj in FFIRI headquarters in Tehran, which is situated some 1.2 km north of the Republic of Korea’s embassy.

The envoy said that he has known Iran’s football with players such as Ali Daei and Javad Nekounam, adding that he is a fan of Iranian football.

Expressing Republic of Korea’s readiness to boost cooperation with FFIRI, Jeong-Hyun called for the presence of different Iranian national football teams in his country for playing friendly matches.

Taj, for his part, said that he has had a meeting with the president of Korea Football Association Chung Mong-gyu on the sideline of an AFC meeting in Tokyo. “There, we expressed readiness to increase ties between the two federations,” he stated, adding that cooperating with Republic of Korea will definitely lead to development and progress of Iran’s football.

