‘Appendix’ at 26th Love Is Folly filmfest. in Bulgaria

‘Appendix’ is taking part in the main competition section of the Bulgarian festival with 11 other titles from Belgium, England, Germany, France, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Ireland and the host country.

The feature addresses social issues and everyday life occurrences in the society. The director has chosen a stressful place like the hospital as the vantage point to look at the problems in society.

Other Iranian films participating at the festival include ‘Vilaieha’ by Monir Gheidi, ‘Leaf of Life’ by Ebrahim Mokhtari, and ‘Motherhood’ by Roqiyeh Tavakoli.

The 26th International Film Festival Love Is Folly kicked off on August 24 and will run through September 2 in Varna, Bulgaria.

