Iran’s Moradi breaks world weightlifting record

In the seventh day of 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia, 2016 Olympics champion lifted 185kg in his first move of snatch to secure his first place in the ranking table. Then, as announced before, he attacked the 188kg world record set by Akakios Kakiasvilis some 19 years ago.

Moradi chose 189kg in his second attempt but failed. However in his third snatch move, he managed to successfully conquer the weight and set a new world record.

Competitions are underway in clean and jerk to determine the winners of this weight category.

