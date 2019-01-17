Terrorist war against Syrian people no longer limited to Syria

President Bashar Al-Assad on Thursday received United Russia Party delegation headed by State Duma member Dmitry Sablin.

The sides discussed Syria-Russia relations and efforts exerted to further develop them in various fields.

President al-Assad stressed the importance of continuing cooperation and coordination between both sides at all levels, especially in countering terrorism and in the political and economic framework.

President al-Assad made it clear that pressures and policies pursued by some Western countries against Russia with every victory being achieved against terrorists in Syria are the best evidence that the terrorist war waged against the Syrian people is no longer limited to Syria only and this underlines the importance of cementing the Syria-Russia relations at this important stage of the region’s history.

The Russian delegation, in turn, confirmed the importance of joint action between Moscow and Damascus to counter schemes of some Western countries which continue to seek to destabilize, weaken and fragment countries that differ with them.

The Russian side expressed satisfaction with the level of cooperation between the two countries.

Members of the delegation reviewed with President al-Assad their visions on what has been achieved during the past period and what can be done to achieve further progress in the interest of the two friendly peoples.

