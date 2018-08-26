5th Kazemi Prize goes to Prof. Michele De Luca

Kazemi Prize is a major scientific prize in the field of biology that is awarded annually to a top scientist in cooperation with the Vice-Presidency of Science and Technology. This year, the fifth Kazemi Prize will be granted to Italian scientist Michele De Luca on the sidelines of the 19th Royan International Research Award and Congress, slated for August 29.

Professor Michele De Luca has been involved in epithelial stem cell biology aimed at clinical application in regenerative medicine for over 20 years. He established human limbal stem cell culture aimed at corneal regeneration in patients with severe limbal stem cell deficiency. This treatment leads to recovery of vision in patients with poor alternative options for therapy.

The Kazemi Prize, established in 2010, is named after the late director of Royan Institute, Dr. Saeid Kazemi Ashtiani, with the aim of encouraging researchers and appreciation of their efforts.

The Prize, consisting a medal, a diploma, and a cash prize, is awarded to scientists who have made an outstanding contribution to biological sciences and health promotion.

The 4th Kazemi Prize went to Professor Johannes Carolus (Hans) Clevers, one of the world’s leading researchers on normal stem cells and their potential for regenerative therapy.

Royan Institute is an Iranian clinical, research and educational institute dedicated to biomedical, translational and clinical researches, stem cell research and infertility treatment.

