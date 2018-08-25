‘Dressage’ goes to Russia’s Sakhalin filmfest.

Badkoubeh’s debut ‘Dressage’ will take part in the special screening section of the 8th Sakhalin International Film Festival ‘On the Edge’, scheduled for August 24 to 31 on the Russian island.

‘Dressage’ narrates the story of Golsa and her friends who decide to rob a corner shop out of boredom. But while evaluating the robbery, they are dismayed to realize that they forgot to take the security camera footage; so one of them must return to the crime scene and retrieve it; a task that falls on Golsa.

The Iranian feature has won Best First Film Award at the 36th edition of Fajr International Film Festival, and received a nomination for GWFF Best First Feature Award at the 68th edition of the Berlin International Film Festival (Berlinale) in Germany.

The 8th Sakhalin International Film Festival ‘On the Edge’ is organized under the auspices of the Governor of the Sakhalin region, and will be screening over 120 films, which makes it the most extensive program in the festival’s history, according to the event’s website.

Iranian director Tahmineh Milani will preside over the jury of the official competition of the festival, which includes actress Maria Shukshina and filmmakers Alexei German Jr. and Alexei Popogrebsky, all from Russia, and South Korean screenwriter Choi Jung-mi.

