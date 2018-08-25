'Staircase' accepted into Venice Filmfest.

'Staircase' is one of the 13 titles accepted into the Horizons short films section of the festival and will have more than 2 screenings.

The 20-minute movie, stars Sara Bahrami, Toomaj Danesh Behzadi, Faezeh Yousefi, and Kamelia Ghazali.

The 75th Venice Film Festival will kick off on August 29, untill September 8. Damien Chazelle will open the festival with the world premiere of 'First Man.'

The confrontation between two women who are struggling to seize and own a life unveils their hidden feelings and put them in a particular situation; a situation that challenges their intentions and removes the mask from their real emotions, the story of the film reads.

