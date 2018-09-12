'Dressage' to vie at Denmark’s Buster Intl. Filmfest

Directed by Pouya Badkoubeh, ‘Dressage’ narrates the story of 16-year-old Golsa and her friends who decide to rob a corner shop out of boredom. But while evaluating the robbery, they are dismayed to realize that they forgot to take the security camera footage; so one of them must return to the crime scene and retrieve it; a task that falls on Golsa.

‘Dressage’ has won Golden Gazelle Award for Best Feature Film at the 7th Persian International Film Festival in Australia, Best First Film Award at the 36th edition of Fajr International Film Festival, and received a nomination for GWFF Best First Feature Award at the 68th edition of the Berlin International Film Festival (Berlinale) in Germany.

The 2018 edition of the festival opens on September 27 and continues for 10 days. Some 130 features, documentaries and short films from around the world are annually screened in the event which focuses on 3-16 year olds. Also, the festival includes different workshops, debates and Q&A sessions with filmmakers.

