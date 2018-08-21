US arrests 2 Iranians for allegedly spying charges

US claimed Ahmadreza Mohammadi-Doostdar, 38, a dual US-Iranian citizen, and Majid Ghorbani, 59, an Iranian citizen and resident of California, have been involved in a surveillance program on be half of Iran.

The two are claimed to take photos of ultraorthodox Jewish facility in Chicago and the gathering rally of MEK anti-Iranian terrorist group in New York.

US recent charges are part of a full-fledged economic-psychological war against Iran. In the same vein, the US State Department has created a special working group called "Iran Action Group", aimed to overthrow the Islamic Republic, according to Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

