Rouhani says govt. taking steps to ease economic woes

President Rouhani made the remarks on Saturday at the Mausoleum of Imam Khomeini as he and members of his cabinet renewed allegiance to the lofty ideals of the late founder of the Islamic Republic to mark Government Week.

Today we are going through a difficult time in the face of enemies’ plots, said the president, voicing confidence that the country would overcome the problems through “unity”.

“We are aware of the people’s suffering and have concentrated all of our efforts on taking positive steps to alleviate them,” said Rouhani, adding “we have no doubt in the ultimate victory of our nation.”

The president then went on to note Iran’s successful attempts at neutralizing Israel’s lobbying at US Senate and House of Representatives, as well as US anti-Iran plots at the UN Security Council or the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Rouhani attributed Iran’s success at foiling accusations before the world’s public opinion to unity and perseverance among the Iranian people.

MS/4383442