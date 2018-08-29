Parliament to impeach education minister

The bill proposing the articles of impeachment against Iranian Minister of Education Mohammad Bat'haei was submitted to the Iranian Parliament’s presiding board, announced the board on Wednesday.

It was handed by the Iranian parliament’s commission for education and research to the Parliament’s presiding board according to article 223 of the internal regulations of the Parliament.

It was signed by 20 Members of Parliament and according to article 225 of the internal regulations of the Parliament, the minister is given a 10-day grace to attend in Parliament and answer the questions posed.

