Taliban talks with US strictly aimed at ending occupation

Reports indicate that the Taliban militant group in Afghanistan is in talks with the United States, which, according to Taliban members, are being conducted with consultations with Afghanistan’s government.

In an exclusive interview with Mehr News Agency, an official spokesman for the Taliban, Zabiullah Mujahid, did not confirm the news about US negotiations with Taliban in Doha, but stressed that Taliban seeks to hold direct talks with US, as the main side to Afghanistan’s occupation, on the withdrawal of foreign troops from the war-torn country.

Mujahid maintained that the US occupation of Afghanistan has caused irrevocable damage to the country, and that is why Taliban intends to put an end to the occupation in order to stop the continuation of Afghanistan’s destruction.

He warned the US that if negotiations failed to achieve results, they would push American troops out of Afghanistan by force.

He added that the US must determine a specific time for the exit of its troops from Afghanistan during its talks with Taliban.

Mujahid further noted that talks with Afghanistan’s government would not be fruitful, because the national unity government is under occupation of foreign powers.

