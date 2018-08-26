Taliban to attend Afghan peace talks in Moscow: spokesman

“Representatives of Taliban will attend the Moscow conference,” Mujahid told MNA correspondent.

Mujahid said that the Moscow event is a conference that will be attended by 13 to 15 countries that will discuss the security and political issues of their respective countries and the region.

According to Mujahid, Taliban will attend the conference to make its voice heard and share its opinion about Afghanistan.

In response to a question why Taliban accepted to attend Moscow conference while it had refused to take part in other events, he said “the Moscow conference is not for negotiations, but it is aimed at hearing and gaining knowledge of different views.”

He further said that the group had so far attended other conferences of this kind such as Paris and Tokyo conferences.

