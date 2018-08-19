Tehran-Kabul coop. growing in all domains: Afghan envoy

Nasir Ahmad Nour made the remarks on Saturday in a special ceremony held at Afghan embassy in Tehran to celebrate Afghan Independence Day.

The political will of the two countries is to continue to cooperate in a bilateral, multilateral and regional framework and respond to common challenges in the form of these partnerships, he highlighted.

The main challenge is to fight extremism, violence and terrorism, which is a common challenge and threat to the neighbors of Afghanistan, the region and the world, he said, adding that his country is at the forefront of this struggle.

Convergence and economic development in the region are closely linked to peace and security, he said, adding that supporting peace, security and stability in Afghanistan will strengthen security and stability in the region.

He went on to say that five specialized committees were established in 2017 in both countries to study ways to boost bilateral ties. These committees have already held several meetings in Tehran and Kabul, and have made significant progress, the envoy said, adding that the aim of these meetings is to achieve a comprehensive long-term strategic partnership document between the two countries.

Afghan Independence Day ceremony was held with the head of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Aliakbar Salehi, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Araghchi and Spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Behrouz Kamalvandi in attendance.

