  1. Politics
21 August 2018 - 12:18

Rockets hit near Afghanistan's Presidential Palace

Rockets hit near Afghanistan's Presidential Palace

TEHRAN, Aug. 21 (MNA) – At least nine rockets hit near the area of Afghanistan’s Presidential Palace in Kabul, where President Ashraf Ghani was delivering speech to celebrate the Eid al-Adha on Tuesday.

Afghan police say Taliban is responsible for the attack. According to reports the clashes are still ongoing in the capital, Kabul.

Ghani heard the thud and interrupted his message and said, “If they are thinking the rocket attack will keep Afghans down, they are wrong,” Time reported.

The rockets have landed near Presidency Palace, NATO headquarters and US embassy but no injuries have been reported yet.

The house from which the rockets were fired have been identified and bombed by aircrafts.

Taliban rejected Afghan government’s ceasefire offer on Monday, saying they would persist with their attacks.

MAH/PR

News Code 136988

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 9 + 7 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News