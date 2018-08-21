Rockets hit near Afghanistan's Presidential Palace

Afghan police say Taliban is responsible for the attack. According to reports the clashes are still ongoing in the capital, Kabul.

Ghani heard the thud and interrupted his message and said, “If they are thinking the rocket attack will keep Afghans down, they are wrong,” Time reported.

The rockets have landed near Presidency Palace, NATO headquarters and US embassy but no injuries have been reported yet.

The house from which the rockets were fired have been identified and bombed by aircrafts.

Taliban rejected Afghan government’s ceasefire offer on Monday, saying they would persist with their attacks.

