MPs call for opening probe into CBI case

Iranian lawmakers have called for a probe into the performance of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI), said MP Ali-Akbar Nadimi who is a member of the Economic Commission in the Parliament.

According to him, the probe includes the issue of appropriation of currency, which has been criticized both by the people and representatives of people in the Parliament.

He noted that a new plan has been drawn up for the investigation into the appropriation of currency by the Central Bank.

If Parliament approves with the opening of a probe into the CBI performance, the issues on the developments in the Foreign Exchange Market in recent months and the tens of billions of tomans rent created as a result of changes in currency rate will be followed up in earnest, he added.

He went on to add that in case the investigation does not receive enough votes by the lawmakers, the new plan will be put to vote at the Parliament.

