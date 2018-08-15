Iran’s interests observed in Caspian Sea Convention strictly

Nowadays, some people raise debates against the Convention of the Caspian Sea which has no legal basis, he criticized.

Caspian Sea littoral states’ members exchanged various documents in the related fields in the past years but since legal status of the Caspian Sea is of the disputed matter, the said issue has remained ‘unsettled’, he reiterated.

Frameworks and main topics have been agreed in the Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea, he said, adding, “Iran’s share in the Caspian Sea is not traded. In formulation of the Convention, interests of all member states have strictly been observed and Iran’s interests have also been taken into consideration fully.”

In this Convention, rights and commitments of the littoral states as members of the Convention have been strictly specified, the issue of which will be signified in this document based on the general policies and principles of the Caspian Sea littoral states.

Najafi went on to say that division of seabed and demarcation of coastal areas of the Caspian Sea will be determined by five member states after expert-level sessions.

Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea was held in Aktau of Kazakhstan on Aug. 12 in the presence of presidents of five member states.

