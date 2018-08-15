Iran's rights not denied in Caspian Sea Convention: FM spox

In response to the rumors that had gone viral on social media about the border delimitation of the Caspian Sea, Ghasemi added “the landmark Caspian Sea deal, signed by five coastal nations in Kazakh port city of Aktau on Sunday, was a hard-won diplomatic victory for Iran.

He referred to the agreements signed on the sidelines of the 5th Caspian Sea Summit in Aktau, saying “five countries signed six cooperation protocols on counterterrorism, organized crimes, economy, trade, transportation, safety, and coast guarding in the Caspian Sea area.”

The major achievement of the convention is a ban on the presence of foreign vessels, either civilian or military, in the Caspian Sea, he noted.

“I think it's a turning point in regional field after two decades of talks that took over thousands of hours of the time of experts, managers, ministers and heads of states, and this day can be called the “regional solidarity day” that can contribute much to peace, stability and security in the region,” he underlined.

The rumors spread by some people and even some figures about Iran’s losses regarding the dividing up the Caspian seabed are ‘not accurate and precise.’

He emphasized "these talks have no legal basis and are some individual speculations and perceptions."

“I ensure the Iranian nation that our country has not been denied of its rights in Caspian Sea Convention, and I hope that those who are spreading such rumors in the social media and make false statements with no logic, justification, or accurate legal interpretation basis, bothering and making worried the noble people of Iran, adopt a more realistic and precise look at the Convention and have a more precise interpretation of the Convention.

