IPRC to mull over Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea

The issue of division of water demarcation is not going to be discussed in the Convention, he said, adding, “as the President Rouhani stated in his speech in Aktau of Kazakhstan, the reason for Iran’s membership in the Convention is this that some countries should not create a military base in this sea and prevent from interfering in its affair.”

The environmental issue in the Caspian Sea is very important, so that the environmental issues in this significant sea has faced serious problem, Jalali maintained.

He pointed to the use of resources below water bedrock and said, “since Islamic Republic of Iran lies in the depth part of the Caspian Sea, the cost of extraction of resources in this sea is high, so that the said issue had been raised in the past in order to divide the sea justly among member states.”

Given the above issue, Iran has thus far taken effective steps in this regard in expert-level sessions, he observed.

He referred to his participation in the trend of talks on the Caspian Sea in the past years and reminded, “I took part as observer in several rounds of talks on the Caspian Sea in previous.”

Representative of people of Tehran in the Parliament added, “the government has conducted constructive talks with the Caspian Sea littoral states. After that, a bylaw will be formulated in order to be submitted to the Parliament.”

In these talks, decision has not yet been adopted on the determination of boundaries, he said, adding, “it is expected that involved countries will agree on this issue mutually.”

Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea was signed and sealed on August 12 in the presence of presidents of the Caspian Sea littoral states.

MA/IRN83000467