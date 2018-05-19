Iran, Kazakhstan enjoy high potentials to double trade volume

TEHRAN, May 19 (MNA) – Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Mohammad Shariatmadari said that Iran and Kazakhstan enjoy high potential and can double their trade volume significantly.

Once brokerage relationship in the field of euro is launched between Iranian and Kazakh banks, the two countries can double their trade volume as well, he maintained.

Speaking on the sidelines of International Economic Forum dubbed ‘Astana Forum’, held in Kazakh capital Astana, he said, “if the two banking and consulate agreements between Iran and Kazakhstan is used properly and once brokerage ties between Iranian and Kazakh banks are restored in the field of euro, level of relationship between the two countries of Iran and Kazakhstan will be doubled than the current situation.”

He put the total volume of Iran’s business and economic activities with the foreign countries at about $200 billion, adding, “as a large economy in the Central Asia, Kazakhstan accounts for 60% share of gross domestic product (GDP) in the Central Asia.”

With due observance to the said issue, Iran needs to expand and develop its cooperation with Kazakhstan appropriately, Shaeriatmadari maintained.

Kazakhstan is lucrative market for export of Iranian technical and engineering services, he said, adding, “the two countries enjoy suitable transit capacities in the road, rail and air fields and we try to expand our relation in industrial, mineral and trade fields in the best form possible.”

Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Shariatmadari added, “giant steps should be taken in the field of broadening banking relationship between the two countries.”

MA/4300628