Top 10 traits of Iranian realtors

We have found there are a number of qualities and traits that successful Iranian real estate professionals share.

1. Knowledge is power. Staying up-to-date on the latest topics in real estate and in the local market will allow you to service clients more effectively. Continuing education and professional development are doors to opportunity that you can utilize to expand your business options and stay at the forefront of the real estate field.

2. Build a network of connections. Successful and top realtors have a vast network of contacts within the market they serve. This list of connections should include other realtors and brokers, potential buyers and sellers, and all the other players in the real estate industry, such as appraisers, home inspectors, and mortgage loan officers.

3. Understand the local housing market. A top producing realtor appreciates and utilizes the nuances that make a specific community’s housing market and pricing strategy unique. Success comes from identifying and developing a focus or niche in the local real estate market that allows you to distinguish yourself from the competition.

4. Attention to detail. Paying close attention to the details is imperative for your real estate career. A complete realtor is attentive to the unique needs of their individual clients. If you are organized, follow up with leads, communicate well, and pay attention to the needs of your clients, you will close more deals.

5. Engaging personality. A good realtor doesn’t just sell properties—they sell themselves. It’s important to show your real personality. People will respond to you if you have a great attitude, are personable and honest, have confidence in your abilities, and get a sense of fulfillment by serving others.

6. Interest in houses and architecture. Having a true interest in houses and architecture can give you an advantage over other brokers and salespersons. If your knowledge and interest level is apparent in conversations, your clients will see that you care about the industry you’re in.

7. Hustle and tenacity. Being a top producing realtor requires a great work ethic. You must have the tenacity to pursue every lead and the hustle to aggressively market your clients’ properties in order to have success. It’s not just about putting in a lot of time—it’s about working smart, putting in the right amount of time, and doing whatever is necessary to close the deal.

8. Honesty and integrity. Your professional reputation is crucial to a long and successful career in real estate. Becoming a member of the National Association of REALTORS® is one way to show you practice high ethical standards. To become a member, you must pledge to a strict Code of Ethics and Standards of Practice.

9. Self-motivated entrepreneur. Having a desire to control your own professional destiny and be your own boss is a trait shared by top real estate professionals. To be successful in real estate requires a high degree of self-motivation, drive, and smart decision making.

10. Problem solver mindset. Do you enjoy coming up with creative solutions to problems or issues? Many successful Iranian realtors know how to properly showcase a house to make it more marketable and develop creative MLS listings to attract the right buyers.

At the end of the day, you get out of it what you put into it. There is a certain level investment needed (time, energy, and money) to make any business venture successful. Real estate is no different. If you are passionate about real estate and have similar traits to those outlined here, you have a great shot at having a long and successful real estate career.