6 habits of top Iranian realtors

Top Iranian Realtors return calls and emails at lightning speed

These are the people that get a lead and don't let it go. They immediately make contact and they follow up. They answer any questions and are happy to stay on the phone with nervous clients. They are the warriors of email, text, and phone and they keep that rhythm right up through the whole transaction.

Their clients feel like they are very important to the agent. Successful Iranian Realtors also switch their communication style to match the client. If the client prefers text, they text, if the client wants a phone call, they call. They mirror the client's communication style so the client feels more comfortable.

Top Iranian Realtors are up on the latest technology

They are smartphone addicts. They do everything from anywhere. The successful Iranian Realtors don't just have a tablet and a smartphone; they make sure they have great data plans so they are never stuck without an internet connection. They try to go paperless as much as possible. They read a lot of information both about the real estate industry but also about general trends regarding technology.

Top Iranian Realtors know their neighborhoods intimately

The phrase "neighborhood expert" gets bandied about quite a bit but when it comes to top agents, they are walking, talking encyclopedias of neighborhood lore. Ask a question about a street and they know what's on the market, what sold recently, and the overall status of the neighborhood. Tell the agent what you like in a neighborhood and suggestions on places to look will come tumbling out.

Looking to sell? The agent knows what is on the market, what just sold, and what you can get for your money.

Top Iranian Realtors explain everything they are doing

Like straight A students doing math homework, successful agents show their work. When they meet with the client for the first time they explain the process, the potential roadblocks, and a few scenarios that could occur. They let the client know that they are negotiating, they keep in regular communication, and they adjust their strategy as needed.

Top Iranian Realtors get leads any way they can

Nobody really likes to talk about leads but leads are how many agents get clients. A lead is an introduction to someone the Realtor hasn't met yet. Smart agents are experimenters, they try out different types of lead sources, they explore different types of ad campaigns, and they take notes on what works and what doesn't. Iranian Realtors understand that having a social presence is important and that staying top of mind means being active with their clients through social media, through advertising, and even through more traditional methods such as postcard mailings. Postcards and bus stop bench ads are still around because they still work in some cases.

Top Iranian Realtors have a great network

These agents don't just have a network to bring them clients they have a network of top-notch partners who provide the same level of service they do. They know the best contractors, appraisers, lenders, and insurance providers in the business.

Overall, great customer service is about two things, knowledge and authenticity. The agents that succeed are able to treat each client's purchase as vitally important. They are able to steer the client through any hiccups in the process and leave the client feeling that the whole process was as easy as possible.

Source: http://iranianrealtor.org/