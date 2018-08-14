Smart consumers interview potential Iranian real estate agents before they decide which agent they want to hire. Just as you're sizing up the potential for a good fit, the real estate agent will likely be interviewing you, too. Be wary of agents who don't ask you questions and probe for your motivation. You wouldn't work with just any agent off the street, and good agents are selective about their clients, too.

Either interview the agent over the phone or get together at the agent's office for the first meeting. Don't expect a top producing agent to meet at your home before you've made a selection.

Not all real estate agents welcome an opportunity to be interviewed and top agents likely don't want to fill out a survey, so try to limit your questions to only the most important for you and your needs.

Here are 9 good questions to ask about a prospective real estate agent.

1 - How Long Have You Been in the Business?

The standard joke is there's nothing wrong with a new agent that a little experience won't fix, but that's not to say that freshly licensed agents can't be good ones. Much depends on the level of their training and whether they have access to competent mentors.

Newer agents tend to have more time to concentrate on you, but he might not have enough time if he's holding down another job because he's just starting out. You can ask about this as well.

2 - What Is Your Average List-Price-to-Sales-Price Ratio?

An agent's average ratio depends on the market. Excluding sizzling seller's markets, a good buyer's agent should be able to negotiate a sales price that's lower than list price. A competent listing agent should have a track record for negotiating sales prices that are very close to list prices.

You might also want to find out just where most these homes were located. Is the agent familiar with the area in which you want to buy or where your property is located? This can be an important consideration.

3 - What Is Your Best Marketing Plan or Strategy for My Needs?

As a buyer, you'll need to know how the Iranian realtor will search for your new home and how many homes he thinks you're likely to see before you find one that you want to buy. Will you be competing against other buyers? How does the agent handle multiple offers?

4 - Will You Please Provide References?

Everybody has references. Even new agents have references from previous employers. Ask to see them and whether any of the individuals providing references are related to the agent. Ask if you can call the references with any additional questions.

You might not need references if the Iranian Agent has tons of reviews online. Experienced agents might feel insulted if you ask for references, but a new agent most likely will not.

5 - What Are the Top Three Things That Separate You From Your Competition?

A good Iranian Realtor and Broker won't hesitate to answer this question and should be ready to fire off several reasons why he's best suited for the job. Everyone has their own standards, but most consumers say they're looking for agents who say they're honest, trustworthy, assertive, and excellent negotiators.

He might tell you that he's always available by phone or e-mail or that he's a good communicator. He might indicate that he's friendly and able to maintain his sense of humor under trying circumstances—and there will be some.

It all comes down to the characteristics and qualifications that you value most.

6 - Can I Review Documents Ahead of Time That I Will Be Asked to Sign?

A good Iranian real estate agent will make forms available to you for preview before you're required to sign them. Ask for these documents upfront if at all possible.

As a buyer, ask for copies of the buyer's broker agreement. Is it exclusive or non-exclusive? Ask for copies of agency disclosures, any purchase agreements, and buyer disclosures.

You'll also want to see the agency disclosure if you're the seller. Ask for a copy of the listing agreement as well and of your seller disclosure.

7 - How Will You Help Me Find Other Professionals?

Your agent should be able to supply you with a written list of referring vendors such as Iranian mortgage brokers, Iranian home inspectors, and title companies. Let him/her explain who he/she works with and why chooses these particular professionals.

Ask for an explanation if you see the term "affiliated" anywhere because this could mean that the agent and her broker are receiving compensation from one or all of these vendors. You could be paying a premium for the service.

8 - How Much Do You Charge?

Don't ask if the fee is negotiable because all real estate fees are negotiable. Agents typically charge from 1 percent to 4 percent to represent one side of a transaction, either the seller or the buyer. A listing agent might charge 3.5 percent for herself and another 3.5 percent for the buyer's agent for a total of 7 percent.

The adage that you get what you pay for holds true in real estate. Top agents tend to charge more.

9 - What Kind of Guarantee Do You Offer?

Will the agent let you cancel the listing or buying agreement if you sign then later realize that you're unhappy with the arrangement? Will the agent stand behind his service to you? What's his company's policy about canceled agreements? Has anybody ever canceled an agreement with him before?

