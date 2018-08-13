What do Iranian realtors really do?

According to IranianRealtor.org, Iranianreealtors such as any other realtor do the following:

They present purchase offers to sellers for consideration.

Iranian Realtors act as an intermediary in negotiations between buyers and sellers, generally representing one or the other.

Iranian Realtors compare a property with similar properties that have recently sold to determine its competitive market price.

Iranian Realtors advise clients on market conditions, prices, mortgages, legal requirements and related matters.

Iranian Realtors promote sales of properties through advertisements, open houses, and participation in multiple listing services.

They develop content for sales presentations or other materials.

Iranian Realtors accompany buyers during visits to and inspections of property, advising them on the suitability and value of the homes they are visiting.

Iranian Realtors prepare documents such as representation contracts, purchase agreements, closing statements, deeds and leases.

Iranian Realtors confer with escrow companies, lenders, home inspectors, and pest control operators to ensure that terms and conditions of purchase agreements are met before closing dates.

Iranian Realtors interview clients to determine what kinds of properties they are seeking.

Iranian Realtors gather customer or product information to determine customer needs.

Iranian Realtors coordinate property closings, overseeing signing of documents and disbursement of funds.

They generate lists of properties that are compatible with buyers' needs and financial resources.

They obtain property information.

Iranian Realtors contact property owners and advertise services to solicit property sales listings.

Iranian Realtors contact current or potential customers to promote products or services.

Iranian Realtors arrange for title searches to determine whether clients have clear property titles.

Iranian Realtors display commercial, industrial, agricultural, and residential properties to clients and explain their features.

They Explain technical product or service information to customers.

Iranian Realtors deliver promotional presentations to current or prospective customers.

They review property listings, trade journals, and relevant literature, and attend conventions, seminars, and staff and association meetings to remain knowledgeable about real estate markets.

They attend events to develop professional knowledge.

Iranian realtors coordinate appointments to show homes to prospective buyers. Schedule appointments with prospective customers.

They answer clients' questions regarding construction work, financing, maintenance, repairs, and appraisals.

Investigate clients' financial and credit status to determine eligibility for financing.

Iranian Realtors verify customer credit information.

Iranian Realtors develop networks of attorneys, mortgage lenders, and contractors to whom clients may be referred. They develop professional relationships or networks.

Iranian Realtors inspect condition of premises, and arrange for necessary maintenance or notify owners of maintenance needs.

Iranian Realtors examine condition of property or products.

Iranian Realtors conduct seminars and training sessions for sales agents to improve sales techniques.

Iranian Realtors train sales personnel.

Iranian Realtors appraise properties to determine loan values.

Iranian Realtors evaluate mortgage options to help clients obtain financing at the best prevailing rates and terms.

They Arrange meetings between buyers and sellers when details of transactions need to be negotiated.

Iranian Realtors rent or lease properties on behalf of clients.

Iranian Realtors secure construction or purchase financing with own firm or mortgage company.

Iranian Realtors solicit and compile listings of available rental properties and obtain property information.

Review plans for new construction with clients, enumerating and recommending available options and features.

Develop proposals for current or prospective customers.

They recommend products or services to customers.

They visit properties to assess them before showing them to clients.

Iranian Realtors locate and appraise undeveloped areas for building sites, based on evaluations of area market conditions.

Iranian Realtors identify investment opportunities or strategies.

Iranian Realtors contact utility companies for service hookups to clients' property.