Iran wins India, advances to quarter finals of Asian U20 Volleyball C’ships

Iranian young volleyball players had managed to win title-holders China in their first match. And then gained another 3-0 victory over another East Asian team, South Korea.

Iran will face the winner of Sri Lanka and Kazakhstan in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

The 19 edition of Asian Men’s U20 Volleyball Championship kicked off on July 21 in Bahrain’s Manama and will go through July 28.

The top two teams of the tournament will qualify for the 2019 FIVB Volleyball Men's U21 World Championship as the AVC representatives.

MAH/4356933