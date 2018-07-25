Heavy water production continues as before

He made the remarks on the sideline of the unveiling ceremony of Iran’s new technology in secure quantum communications on Wednesday.

Answering a question on the status of heavy water exports, Kamalvandi said that after US withdrawal from Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), major changes in US polices have been observed. “While the former US administration bought some 30 tons of Iran’s heavy water, the new administration tried to stop our heavy water exports at any cost, creating a lot of barriers.”

Of course, the US administration had adopted such measures even before pulling out of JCPOA but they were not very apparent, he added.

Kamalvandi went on to say that heavy water exports in large scale has not been operationalized but Iran has its special interactions with some countries and continues the exporting process.

Iran is also active in producing other products from heavy water, he said, adding that some of these products have pharmaceutical applications and Iranian scientists have achieved good results in this field which will be announced soon.

