Hour al-Azim wildfire mostly contained: official

The operation of extinguishing fire in the Iraqi part of Hour al-Azim wetland started some 6 day ago and with the help of aircrafts and helicopters most of the fire is controlled, he added.

However, since the temperature is on the rise, there is still possibility of wildfire break-out, he highlighted.

A shared wetland between Iran and Iraq, Hour al-Azim has been hit by wildfire since July 2, mainly in Iraqi part of the wetland. The smoke of this wildfire has caused great discomfort for those living in Khuzestan province.

The National Disaster Management Organization and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) dispatched aircrafts and helicopters to Iraq to fight the fire.

MAH/4356919