TEHRAN, Jul. 23 (MNA) – It’s some two weeks that wildfire has spread through Hoor Al-Azim wetland. This incident has caused air pollution and great discomfort for people of Khuzestan province in Southwestern Iran. Two thirds of this wetland in located in Iraq and wildfire is happening in this sector. Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) helicopters have been sent to Iraq to put out the fire.