VP calls on Iraq to respect Iran’s water rights to Hour al-Azim

Es’hagh Jahangiri made the remarks in a Supreme Council meeting on water on Tuesday, during which he also said that the Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to help the Iraqi government extinguish the wildfire which has been burning in the the Iraqi part of Hour al Azim, a transboundary body of water shared between Iran and Iraq, since July 2.

He said that the Islamic Republic has spared no efforts in helping Iraq in different periods, calling for developing cooperation in environmental field as well.

He reminded the Iraqi officials of what recent fires in Hour al-Azim wetland have done to the people in Iranian Khuzestan province, saying that “Iran has always remained committed to providing its 20% share of the water in Hour al-Azim and expects the Iraqi side to do its share accordingly.”

He also noted the drying of Hamun wetland in southeast Iran and people’s struggles with the dusts storms there, calling on the Foreign Ministry to secure national interests regarding the water rights through pursuing the issue in international institutions.

Meanwhile, the Iranian first vice president expressed his appreciation to the Iranian armed forces for their efforts to extinguish fires in Hour al-Azim wetland, calling on them to spare no efforts in helping the Iraqi side of the border to contain the fires.

Referring to the solid relations between Tehran and Baghdad, he stated "there is no doubt Tehran and Baghdad are willing to increase bilateral relations,” while adding that “there are some issues between the two countries that may harm the development of cooperation which requires dialogue.”

