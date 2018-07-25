Iran finishes 5th at Asian Junior Handball C’ships

In a Tuesday match, Iranian team secured 29-23 victory over Iraq and earned the fifth place of the competition.

Iranian squad beat India, Yemen and Oman in group stage competitions and advanced to the quarter finals. In this stage, the team was held by Japan and Qatar and lost the game against Saudi Arabia. Accordingly, Japan and Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and South Korea advanced to the semi-final.

The 16th edition of the Asian Men's Junior Handball Championship started on July 15 in Salalah, Oman and wraps up today.

The first to third teams in the Asian competitions will qualify for the World competitions in Spain next year.

MAH/4356362