Iran to face Iraq for 5th place at Asian Junior Handball C’ships

Iran lost the Sunday match to Saudi Arabia 23-20 and failed to reach the competition’s semifinal.

Iranian squad beat India, Yemen and Oman in group stage competitions and advanced to the quarter finals. In this stage, the team was held by Japan and Qatar and lost the game against Saudi Arabia. Accordingly, Japan and Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and South Korea advanced to the semi-final and Iran will face Iraq for the fifth place.

The 16th edition of the Asian Men's Junior Handball Championship started on July 15 in Salalah, Oman and will wrap up on July 25, 2018.

