Iran held by Qatar at Asian Junior Handball C’ships

This was the second match of Iranian squad in this stage where they were stopped by Qatar. In the first match, Iran also finished the match against Japan with a 19-19 draw.

With these results, Iran’s advancing to the semifinal depends on a win against Saudi Arabia on Sunday match and also on the result of Qatar-Japan encounter.

The 16th edition of the Asian Men's Junior Handball Championship started on July 15 in Salalah, Oman and will wrap up on July 25, 2018.

Iranian squad beat India, Yemen and Oman in group stage competitions.

The first to third teams in the Asian competitions will qualify for the World competitions in Spain next year.

