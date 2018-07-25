  1. Sports
25 July 2018 - 11:46

Iran defeats Uruguay at Men’s Beach Handball World C’ships

TEHRAN, Jul. 25 (MNA) – Iran’s team gained 2-1 victory over Uruguay in its second match at Men’s Beach Handball World Championships.

In a Tuesday match held in Russia’s Kazan, Iranian squad won the first period 16-15. But Uruguay managed to come back in the second period, winning it 15-14. Accordingly, the winner had to be decided by penalty shootouts where Iran beat the South American representative 7-6.

Men’s Beach Handball World Championships kicked off on July 24 at the Kazan Beach Sports Complex and will end on July 29.

Iran is pitted in Pool A of the competitions along with Croatia, Argentina and Uruguay.

In their first match, Iranian team suffered 1-2 loss from Argentina. In that game which held at Tuesday morning, Iran gained the first period 13-10 but lost the second 8-12. Argentinian squad had a better performance in penalty shootouts and managed to win it 6-4.

16 teams have been qualified for the event which compete in 4 groups.

Iran will face former World Champion Croatia today in their next match.

