Iran defeats Uruguay at Men’s Beach Handball World C’ships

In a Tuesday match held in Russia’s Kazan, Iranian squad won the first period 16-15. But Uruguay managed to come back in the second period, winning it 15-14. Accordingly, the winner had to be decided by penalty shootouts where Iran beat the South American representative 7-6.

Men’s Beach Handball World Championships kicked off on July 24 at the Kazan Beach Sports Complex and will end on July 29.

Iran is pitted in Pool A of the competitions along with Croatia, Argentina and Uruguay.

In their first match, Iranian team suffered 1-2 loss from Argentina. In that game which held at Tuesday morning, Iran gained the first period 13-10 but lost the second 8-12. Argentinian squad had a better performance in penalty shootouts and managed to win it 6-4.

16 teams have been qualified for the event which compete in 4 groups.

Iran will face former World Champion Croatia today in their next match.

MAH/4356189