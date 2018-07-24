  1. Politics
24 July 2018

'Trump is a demagogue whose comments deserve no response'

TEHRAN, Jul. 24 (MNA) – Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani has reacted to US president's belligerent comments against Iran, calling Trump a ‘demagogue’ whose comments ‘do not deserve a response.’

“Every comment does not deserve a response,” Ali Larijani said this morning in response to an Iranian lawmaker’s call for reacting to US president’s recent belligerent comments against Iran, adding “the comments he (Donald Trump) made were undiplomatic and demagogic.”

The parliament speaker said that the US diplomacy is going the wrong direction under Trump’s leadership, saying Trump and US administration are famous for the corruption in international arena.

Larijani made the remarks in reaction to Donald Trump’s threatening post on his twitter account on Monday.

