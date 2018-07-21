Vahid Amiri officially joins Turkey’s Trabzonspor

Amiri’s contract is valid for 2018-2019 season but can also be extended for another season as well.

Both Trabzonspor president Ahmet Ağaoğlu and Vahid Amiri expressed happiness over this contract. Turkish Haber61 channel broadcasted the event live.

Former Persepolis midfielder experienced two successive Iran’s Pro League titles with his team. Amiri showed his high quality in Team Melli’s games against Morocco, Spain and Portugal at 2018 World Cup. The most memorable moment of 30-year-old midfielder in the event was when he nutmegged Spain’s great defender Gerard Piqué.

Al-Rayyan of Qatar and Ukraine’s Dynamo Kiev had also showed interest in signing the midfielder, Tehran Times reported.

Trabzonspor has formed through a merger of Trabzon city’s local clubs in 1967 and has won seven Turkish Super Lig titles. Their last title was achieved in 1983-84 season and officials have aimed better rankings in the current year.

The team has also negotiated with two other Iranian defenders, namely Majid Hosseini and Pejman Montazeri, but no final agreement has been reached till date.

